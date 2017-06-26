Youth Softball: Twin Electric wins Westbrook City Championship

WESTBROOK – Westbrook Little League Softball closed out their season on Monday, June 19, with a championship battle between the Twin Electric and Extreme squads at Cornelia Warren Field. Twin Electric emerged victorious in the end, by a score of 10-3. The team finishes the spring at 10-2-1.

“The game was a total team effort,” said Twin Electric coach Lisa Wallace. “The girls were excited and came to play. Their enthusiasm was overwhelming right from the beginning! The fans were, and have been, amazing, getting the girls to the field for games and practices. Very supportive and just a nice group of parents.”

Grace Wallace, on the mound for Twin Electric, hurled 11 Ks, and Riley Campbell at third base “made three great outs,” as Lisa Wallace says, “including a double out to end the game.”

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Twin Electric celebrates, post-victory.

Third row, from left: Coach Brett Christensen, Coach Alicia Beckner, Coach Mark Brown

Center row, from left: Brooke Mowatt (RF), Kennedy Beckner (C), Grace Wallace (P), Riley Campbell (3B), Coach Lisa Wallace

Front row, from left: Emma Brown (RCF), Kolby Boulay (1B), Hannah Christensen (LF), Leah Noone (2B), Ava Anderson (SS), Macey Campbell (LCF)

Photo courtesy of Lisa Wallace.